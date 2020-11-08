TORONTO -- Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Air Canada update

Air Canada is set to hold a conference call to discuss its third-quarter results on Monday. The airline's chief executive Calin Rovinescu, who announced he will retire from the airline in February as it struggles to rebuild the travel sector amid COVID-19, recently joined the board of Scotiabank.

Canopy Growth call

Canopy Growth Corp. will host a second-quarter conference call with analysts on Monday. The cannabis producer said on Nov. 1 that a fire in Delta, B.C. had broken out at one of its disused greenhouses.

Spin Master results

Spin Master will hold its Q3 results call on Thursday. The toy maker announced in October that it was buying Rubik's Brand Ltd., maker of the Rubik's Cube, for $50 million.

Loblaw earnings

Loblaw Companies Ltd. will release its Q3 results on Thursday. Dominion employees in Newfoundland and Labrador have been on strike since late August, after they rejected a contract offer from parent company Loblaw, that included a pay raise of $1 an hour over three years.

Business survey

StatCan's Canadian Survey on Business Conditions will be released on Friday. The agency's report on business openings and closures for July found that closures were down 33.9 per cent compared with June, while openings fell by 3.3 per cent from June. However, openings in July surpassed closures in the same month.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2020.