TORONTO -- Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

MACKLEM SPEECH

Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem is set to give a speech by video conference hosted by the Canadian Clubs and Cercles canadiens on Monday. Canada's new top central banker recently said the Bank of Canada has no intention to raise interest rates given the current economic circumstances created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

COLLISION CONFERENCE

The Collision From Home online tech conference kicks off Tuesday, with appearances from tech executives, investors and journalists. Normally held in Toronto, this year's conference migrated to the web due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

INDIGO RESULTS

Indigo Books and Music Inc. will release its fourth-quarter financial results on Tuesday followed by a conference call with financial analysts on Wednesday. The Toronto-based retailer said in April that it was rehiring 545 of its workers after temporarily laying off 5,200 of its retail employees and closing its retail locations in mid-March amid an outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

BLACKBERRY EARNINGS

BlackBerry Ltd. will report results for its first quarter on Wednesday. The Waterloo, Ont.-based tech company was part of a consortium that developed a made-in-Canada mobile app to alert Canadians who may have been exposed to a person infected with COVID-19.

AIR CANADA AGM

Air Canada is holding its annual general meeting on Thursday. The airline has been bleeding millions of dollars a day this quarter as border shutdowns and minuscule travel demand batter airlines around the globe.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 21, 2020.