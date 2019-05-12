

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Tilray update

Tilray Inc. will release its first-quarter results on Tuesday. The Nanaimo, B.C.-based company's CEO recently identified the U.S. and Europe as the focus of its future investments, and said it will not purchase "overpriced supply assets" in Canada.

Inflation numbers

Statistics Canada will release its consumer price index for April on Wednesday. The agency last reported the annual inflation rate rose to 1.9 per cent in March, in line with economists' expectations, as price pressures strengthened for fresh vegetables, mortgage interest costs and auto insurance.

Aurora earnings

Aurora Cannabis is expected to release its latest quarterly results on Tuesday, followed by a conference call with financial analysts Wednesday. The cannabis grower's CEO recently said the company "wants to be a good neighbour" and is going to great lengths -- including the installation of new exhaust systems and filters -- to mitigate any cannabis odour wafting over Edmonton International Airport, which is next to its Aurora Sky facility.

BoC report

The Bank of Canada will release its 2019 financial system review on Thursday. The bank's 2018 review identified Canada's housing market and high consumer indebtedness levels as the top vulnerabilities for the financial system, although both had shown signs of easing.

CPPIB results

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board releases its financial results for 12 months ended March 31 on Thursday. The investment manager for the Canada Pension Plan reported in February that it was able to overcome a general downturn on stock markets near the end of 2018 to record a 1.1 per cent return in its third quarter.