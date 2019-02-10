Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week
Published Sunday, February 10, 2019 10:49AM EST
TORONTO -- Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:
RBI earnings
Restaurant Brands International Inc. releases its fourth-quarter results and holds a conference call with analysts on Monday. RBI subsidiary Tim Hortons announced Feb. 6 that it is close to settling two class-action lawsuits brought against it by an association representing some of its frustrated franchisees.
Shopify update
Shopify Inc. will announce fourth-quarter results on Tuesday. The Ottawa-based tech giant recently announced it was launching a venture called Shopify Studios that will involve developing, producing and financing projects for both streaming platforms and traditional networks.
Bomber
Bombardier Inc. reports fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday. The Quebec-based plane and train maker said on Feb. 6 that it was "pleased" to learn that European antitrust authorities blocked a plan by manufacturing giants Siemens and Alstom to merge their rail operations. The deal would have created a large rival to Bombardier's train unit.
CPPIB reports
Canada Pension Plan Investment Board releases third-quarter financial report on Thursday. The board said in November that it is "embracing disruption" and looking to cash in on emerging shifts in the global economy, such as a move towards autonomous cars and a growing, aging population.
TransCanada earnings
TransCanada Corp. will discuss its fourth-quarter results on Thursday. The Calgary-based company recently announced it has hired RBC to help it sell as much as a 75 per cent stake in the Coastal GasLink pipeline project designed to supply natural gas from northeastern B.C. to the LNG Canada facility on the West Coast at Kitimat.
