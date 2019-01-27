

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Metro meeting

Grocery and pharmacy chain Metro Inc. holds its annual meeting and releases its first-quarter results on Tuesday. The retailer reported in November that sales grew more than 15 per cent in its first full quarter since acquiring the Jean Coutu Group pharmacy chain.

CN results

Canadian National Railway will release fourth-quarter results on Tuesday. CN and rival Canadian Pacific Railway have both been accused by Canada's forestry and legume industries of prioritizing other commodities, costing companies millions amid surging demand for Canadian goods abroad.

POT lottery

The Canadian Securities Exchange, the Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange and Aequitas NEO Exchange will assign the coveted POT stock symbol on Wednesday by random lottery. The symbol became available after fertilizer Potash Corp. officially merged with Agrium Inc. in early 2018 to become Nutrien Ltd., which now trades under NTR.

Housing outlook

CMHC issues its Housing Market Assessment report on Thursday, which serves as an "early warning system" for the country's housing market. The agency recently reported that the annual pace of housing starts dropped in December, but remain at an "elevated" level when compared with historical averages.

BoC speech

Bank of Canada senior deputy governor Carolyn Wilkins will speak before the Toronto Region Board of Trade on Thursday. She is expected to discuss ways that the business cycle and longer-term factors shape wages and the overall employment picture in Canada, and how these dynamics influence monetary policy.