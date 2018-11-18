

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

George Weston earnings

George Weston Ltd. discusses third-quarter results during a conference call on Tuesday. Last quarter, the parent company of Loblaw Companies Ltd. said it was forging ahead with its plan to reduce the number of different products offered by its bakery division, but said progress was slower than expected.

Latest from Metro

Metro Inc. reports its fourth-quarter results and holds a conference call with investors on Wednesday. The CEOs of three of Canada's major grocery chains recently doubled down on their expectation that food prices will rise due to increasing minimum wages in some provinces, higher fuel costs and ongoing trade uncertainty with the U.S.

Wholesale trade

Statistics Canada will release wholesale trade figures for September on Wednesday. The agency's numbers for August showed that wholesale sales fell 0.1 per cent to $63.6 billion, slightly more than economists had expected.

Feds deliver fall update

Federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau will release his fall economic statement on Wednesday, when he is expected to lay out fresh plans to support Canada's struggling news industry, which has been hit by years of shrinking advertising revenues.

Inflation numbers

Statistics Canada will release the consumer price index for October and retail trade figures for September on Friday. Figures for September showed the annual pace of inflation slowed more than expected as increases in the price of gasoline eased compared with August.