

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

State of the relationship

U.S. Ambassador to Canada Kelly Craft delivers a speech on "Future Directions for the Canada/U.S. Alliance" in Toronto on Monday. Craft is one of several key U.S. officials who have been pressed by Ottawa for relief since it became clear in early 2017 that the U.S. was considering imposing tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum.

Teacher talk

The Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan holds its annual results conference call on Tuesday. The fund recently spent $400 million on a 3.4 per cent stake in French video game giant Ubisoft as part of a complex deal that will allow French conglomerate Vivendi to sell all of its Ubisoft shares.

Corus earnings

Media and entertainment company Corus Entertainment Inc. discusses second-quarter results on Thursday. Corus-owned Global News recently announced nearly 70 layoffs across Canada, affecting camera operators, reporters, anchors, control room staff, make-up artists and other production crew in local news agencies.

Annual meeting season

BMO Financial Group, CIBC and RBC are all holding their annual meetings this week. BMO recently joined TD Bank in prohibiting customers to use its credit cards to buy cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin. The bank says it no longer allows retail consumers to buy cryptocurrencies using Mastercard-branded credit or debit cards.

Latest jobs figures

Statistics Canada releases the labour force survey for March on Friday. Last month's figures showed that the unemployment rate had matched its all-time low of 5.8 per cent, but a closer look revealed a rush of part-time work and a big decline in full-time positions.