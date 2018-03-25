

TORONTO -- Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

G7 get-together

Employment Minister Patty Hajdu and Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains host the Meeting of Employment and Innovation Ministers of the G7 in Montreal on Tuesday. Canada will host the G7 leaders' summit in June.

BlackBerry shifts gears

BlackBerry Ltd. discusses fourth-quarter and year-end results on Wednesday. The Waterloo, Ont.-based software company has shifted focus to self-driving vehicle technology and announced last week that it is collaborating on a software bridge between Microsoft's suite of applications and BlackBerry's highly-secure operating environment for enterprises.

GDP headwinds

Statistics Canada releases the gross domestic product by industry for January on Thursday. Real GDP edged up 0.1 per cent in December, preceded by a 0.4 per cent gain in November. After growth of three per cent for all of 2017 -- the strongest of all G7 nations -- economists have lower expectations for 2018, due mainly to U.S. trade and tax policy.

TD's year in review

TD Bank Group holds its annual meeting in Toronto on Thursday. The Financial Consumer Agency of Canada reported last week that there are "insufficient" controls in place at the country's biggest banks to prevent sales of financial products that are misrepresented or unsuitable for consumers, and the banks' sales-focused culture elevates the risk that employees may flout consumer protection rules.

The battle for your dollar

Dollar store operator Dollarama Inc. releases fourth-quarter and year-end results on Thursday. Dollarama Inc. says it's not worried about the arrival to Canada and growth plans of Chinese dollar store chain Miniso, which has opened six stores in British Columbia and hopes to reach up to 50 locations by the end of next year, including Ontario, Quebec and Alberta.