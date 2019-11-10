TORONTO -- Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Recipe Unlimited earnings

Recipe Unlimited Corp. reports its third-quarter results on Monday. The company -- which owns a wide range of restaurant brands including Swiss Chalet, Harvey's, East Side Mario's, Kelseys and Milestones -- reported lower second-quarter sales and profit in August due to a slow start to the patio season and competitor discounting.

A call to arms

Filipe Dinis, chief operating officer of the Bank of Canada, will give a speech on cybersecurity for the Information Technology Association of Canada in Toronto on Tuesday. Dinis will discuss the need to break down barriers to increased collaboration in cybersecurity efforts throughout the Canadian economy and how the technology sector can work together to enhance Canada's cyber resilience.

Aleafia update

Cannabis company Aleafia Health will discuss its third-quarter financial results on Tuesday. The Toronto-based company said in October that it would terminate its wholesale pot supply agreement with Aphria Inc., citing the Leamington, Ont.-based pot producer's "failure to meet its supply obligations."

Loblaw latest

Loblaw Companies Ltd. releases its third-quarter financial results on Wednesday. Canada's privacy commissioner said in October it was satisfied with measures taken by the retailer after an investigation found it had collected too much personal information from some customers requesting a gift card tied to an alleged bread price-fixing scandal.

October home sales

The Canadian Real Estate Association is expected to release home sales figures for October on Friday. The association's previous monthly report found that home sales in Canada's big cities continued a rebound in September with a 15.5 per cent increase in sales compared with a year ago.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2019.