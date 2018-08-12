

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Hydro havoc

Hydro One Ltd. discusses second-quarter results on Tuesday. Ontario's new Progressive Conservative government recently introduced legislation that would give it sweeping new powers over executive compensation at the partially privatized utility. Hydro One's CEO retired in July and the board of directors resigned following a campaign pledge from Premier Doug Ford to fire them.

Metro earnings

Metro Inc. discusses third-quarter results on Wednesday. The Montreal-based grocery and pharmacy chain's CEO recently told an audience that the $4.5-billion price tag it paid for competitor Jean Coutu Group was "not cheap", but was justified due to the returns it will generate.

Economic update

Statistics Canada releases the monthly survey of manufacturing for June on Thursday. The survey for May showed that Canadian manufacturing sales bounced back 1.4 per cent to $57.1 billion, beating economists' expectations of 0.5 per cent.

Pot for puppers

Canopy Growth Corp. releases first quarter results on Tuesday. The Smiths Falls, Ont.-based cannabis giant is the latest medical marijuana company to enter the potentially lucrative pet market with its announcement last week that it will embark on a Health Canada-approved clinical trial to research the use of cannabis-based products to treat animal anxiety.

Real estate update

A pair of reports will shed light on Canada's real estate market next week. Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation will release a report on homeowners debt on Tuesday, and the Canadian Real Estate Association will have home sales activity for July on Wednesday.