This image taken from the Consumer Product Safety Commission shows Power Wheels Barbie Dream Campers by Fisher-Price. (Consumer Product Safety Commission via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, February 6, 2019 9:32AM EST
WASHINGTON -- Fisher-Price is voluntarily recalling about 44,000 Children's Power Wheels Barbie Dream Campers because they can keep running after the foot pedal is released.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission says Fisher-Price has received 17 complaints. No injuries have been reported.
The model FRC29 battery-operated vehicles are hot pink with blue accents and have the Barbie logo printed on the back. They include a play kitchen, a fold out grill and pretend campfire. They were sold exclusively by Walmart for about $400 from July 2018 through January.
Customers should take the model away from children and contact Fisher-Price for a free repair.
Fisher-Price can be reached at 800-348-0751 or at www.fisher-price.com .
