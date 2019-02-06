First pot stores could be coming to Toronto, Brampton, St. Catharines
A cannabis plant approaching maturity is photographed in Fenwick, Ont., on Tuesday, June 26, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, February 6, 2019
The first three cannabis stores in Ontario could be set up in Toronto, Brampton and St. Catharines.
The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario says applications for pot shops have been made in those three cities and will now be subject to public feedback.
The Toronto shop would be located in the city's Yorkville neighbourhood at 20 Cumberland St.
The Brampton store would be located at 186 Main St., near a city mall, and the St. Catharines store would open at 33 Lakeshore Rd.
Ontario announced the first 25 entities that could apply for cannabis retail licences in the province last month.
The AGCO will accept feedback on the licences and possible store locations until Feb. 20, with the stores to open in April.
