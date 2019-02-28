Financials weigh on Toronto market after disappointing results from CIBC and TD
This is a file image of various stocks.
Damian J. Troise, The Associated Press
Published Thursday, February 28, 2019 12:49AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, February 28, 2019 11:34AM EST
TORONTO - Canada's main stock index fell in late-morning trading as disappointing results from CIBC and TD Bank weighed on the financial sector.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 37.32 points at 16,036.98.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 30.65 points at 25,954.51. The S&P 500 index was down 5.14 points at 2,787.24, while the Nasdaq composite was down 17.78 points at 7,536.73.
The Canadian dollar traded for 75.90 cents US compared with an average of 76.07 cents US on Wednesday.
The April crude contract was up 12 cents at US$57.06 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was up 1.5 cents at US$2.81 per mmBTU.
The April gold contract was down US$4.90 at US$1,316.30 an ounce and the May copper contract was down 0.15 of a cent at US$2.96 a pound.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Notley says new energy assessment bill conflicts with purchase of pipeline
- Mexico threw Canada 'under the bus,' Liberal MP tells Mexican minister
- Air Canada signs loyalty program partnership deal with American Express
- Financials weigh on Toronto market after disappointing results from CIBC and TD
- Dairy Farmers pull ad after complaints over alleged misleading the public