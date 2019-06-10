Financials, tech and health care boost TSX, U.S. stocks also move higher
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, June 10, 2019 12:00AM EDT
TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index moved higher in late-morning trading, helped by gains in the financial, technology and health care sectors.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 18.63 points at 16,249.59.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 175.01 points at 26,158.95. The S&P 500 index was up 25.39 points at 2,898.73, while the Nasdaq composite was up 132.41 points at 7,874.51.
The Canadian dollar traded for 75.38 cents US compared with an average of 75.28 cents US on Friday.
The July crude contract was up 33 cents at US$54.32 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was up 1.2 cents at US$2.35 per mmBTU.
The August gold contract was down US$13.10 at US$1,333.00 an ounce and the July copper contract was up 3.25 cents at US$2.66 a pound.
