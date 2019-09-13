Financials help push index in Toronto to record high, U.S. markets mixed
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, September 13, 2019 1:11AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, September 13, 2019 4:45PM EDT
TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index hit a new record as gains in the financial sector sent the Toronto market higher but major U.S. stock indexes ended the day mixed.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 39.14 points at 16,682.42 after trading as high as 16,756.11 earlier in the morning. The index had hit an intraday record of 16,696.40 on Thursday.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average closed up 37.07 points at 27,219.52. The S&P 500 index closed down 2.18 points at 3,007.39, while the Nasdaq composite closed down 17.75 points at 8,176.71.
The Canadian dollar traded for 75.43 cents US, down compared with an average of 75.73 cents US on Thursday.
The October crude contract was down 24 cents at US$54.85 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was up four cents at US$2.61 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was down US$7.90 at US$1,499.50 an ounce and the December copper contract was up 5.90 cents at US$2.70 a pound.
