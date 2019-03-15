Financials help lift Toronto stocks higher, U.S. stock markets also close up
A man watches the financial numbers at the TMX Group in Toronto's financial district on May 9, 2014. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, March 15, 2019 11:34AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, March 15, 2019 4:35PM EDT
TORONTO - A broad-based rally led by the financials and health care sectors helped Canada's main stock index close higher, while U.S. markets also rose.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 52.80 points at 16,140.35.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average moved up 138.93 points at 25,848.87. The S&P 500 index gained 14 points at 2,822.48, while the Nasdaq composite rose 57.62 points at 7,688.53.
The Canadian dollar averaged 74.95 cents US compared with an average of 75.04 cents US on Thursday.
The April crude contract closed down nine cents at US$58.52 per barrel and the April natural gas contract retreated six cents at US$2.80 per mmBTU.
The April gold contract closed up US$7.80 at US$1,302.90 an ounce and the May copper contract rose 1.5 cents at US$2.91 a pound.
