Financials help lift Toronto stocks higher, U.S. stock markets also climb
A man watches the financial numbers at the TMX Group in Toronto's financial district on May 9, 2014. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, March 15, 2019 11:34AM EDT
TORONTO -- A broad-based rally led by the financials sector helped lift Canada's main stock index higher in late-morning trading while U.S. markets also climbed higher.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 71.77 points at 16,159.32.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 92.49 points at 25,802.43. The S&P 500 index was up 12.31 points at 2,820.79, while the Nasdaq composite was up 64.48 points at 7,695.39.
The Canadian dollar traded for 74.92 cents US compared with an average of 75.04 cents US on Thursday.
The April crude contract was down 25 cents at US$58.36 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down 4.4 cents at US$2.811 per mmBTU.
The April gold contract was up US$7.50 at US$1,302.60 an ounce and the May copper contract was up 1.30 cents at US$2.9045 a pound.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Canadian home sales fall in February, average price down; CREA updates outlook
- Statistics Canada reports manufacturing sales up 1.0 per cent in January
- Financials help lift Toronto stocks higher, U.S. stock markets also climb
- Imperial Oil slows development of Aspen project, cites Alberta production cuts
- FAA's close ties to Boeing questioned after 2 deadly crashes