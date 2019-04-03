

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Strength in the financial sector helped lift Canada's main stock index higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also gained ground.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 43.91 points at 16,307.78.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 64.71 points at 26,243.84. The S&P 500 index was up 14.88 points at 2,882.12, while the Nasdaq composite was up 77.40 points at 7,926.09.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.07 cents US compared with an average of 74.94 cent US on Tuesday.

The May crude contract was up eight cents at US$62.66 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was down 2.4 cents at US$2.66 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was down US$1.40 at US$1,294.00 an ounce and the May copper contract was up 2.95 cents at US$2.93 a pound.