TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index got a lift from the heavyweight financials sector after the first bank to report this quarter beat expectations, while U.S. markets hit their highest levels in more than two months.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 72.70 points at 15,148.12.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 529.95 points or 2.2 per cent at 24,995.11. The S&P 500 index was up 36.32 points at 2,991.77, while the Nasdaq composite was up 15.63 points at 9,340.22.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.44 cents US compared with 71.51 cents US on Monday.

The July crude contract was up US$1.10 at US$34.35 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was up 6.4 cents at US$1.945 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was down US$29.90 at US$1,705.60 an ounce and the July copper contract was up 3.2 cents at nearly US$2.42 a pound.