

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - The financial sector helped lift Canada's main stock index to a triple-digit advance in late-morning trading.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 104.02 points at 16,747.30.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 70.90 points at 27,253.35. The S&P 500 index was up 5.82 points at 3,015.39, while the Nasdaq composite was up 12.41 points at 8,206.88.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.46 cents US, down compared with an average of 75.73 cents US on Thursday.

The October crude contract was down 11 cents at US$54.98 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was down 0.2 of a cent at US$2.572 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$3.70 at US$1,503.70 an ounce and the December copper contract was up 6.25 cents at US$2.703 a pound.