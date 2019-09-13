

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index pushed higher into record territory for a second day in a row as gains fuelled by the financial sector sent the Toronto market higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 92.92 points at 16,736.20 after trading as high as 16,756.11 earlier in the morning. The index had hit an intraday record of 16,696.40 on Thursday.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 59.53 points at 27,241.98. The S&P 500 index was up 1.93 points at 3,011.50, while the Nasdaq composite was down 5.83 points at 8,188.63.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.36 cents US, down compared with an average of 75.73 cents US on Thursday.

The October crude contract was down five cents at US$55.04 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was down 0.2 of a cent at US$2.572 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$9.10 at US$1,498.30 an ounce and the December copper contract was up 6.10 cents at US$2.715 a pound.