TORONTO -- The financial sector helped Canada's main stock index surge higher and post a triple-digit advance in late-morning trading, building on a rally on the Toronto market Tuesday, while the loonie also shot higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 293.77 points at 12,864.85.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 500.44 points at 21,205.35. The S&P 500 index was up 16.71 points at 2,464.04, while the Nasdaq composite was down 7.23 points at 7,410.63.

The Canadian dollar traded for 69.72 cents US compared with an average of 69.01 cents US on Tuesday.

The May crude contract was down 40 cents at US$23.61 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was down 0.2 of a cent at US$1.73 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$26.70 at US$1,634.10 an ounce and the May copper contract was up 1.8 cents at US$2.20 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 25, 2020.