TORONTO -- Gains in the financial, energy and metals and mining sectors helped lift Canada's main stock index in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets fell.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 37.93 points at 18,422.20.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 11.12 points at 31,505.44. The S&P 500 index was down 21.57 points at 3,885.14, while the Nasdaq composite was down 229.09 points at 13,645.37.

The Canadian dollar traded for 79.29 cents US compared with 79.28 cents US on Friday.

The April crude contract was up US$1.71 at US$60.97 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down 11 cents at US$2.88 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$31.40 at US$1,808.80 an ounce and the March copper contract was up four cents at US$4.12 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 22, 2021.