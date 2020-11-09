The financial and telecom sectors led the way higher as Canada's main stock index posted a triple-digit advance in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed with the tech-heavy Nasdaq down and the Dow up.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 117.79 points at 16,593.65.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 136.13 points at 29,294.10. The S&P 500 index was down 20.54 points at 3,529.96, while the Nasdaq composite was down 217.18 points at 11,496.60.

The Canadian dollar traded for 76.82 cents US compared with 77.10 cents US on Monday.

The December crude oil contract was up 45 cents at US$40.74 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was up nine cents at US$2.95 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$28.40 at US$1,882.80 an ounce and the December copper contract was down two cents at US$3.14 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2020.