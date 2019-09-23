Financials and telecom weigh on stocks in Toronto, U.S. markets mixed
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, September 23, 2019 12:37AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, September 23, 2019 11:27AM EDT
TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index fell in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the financial sector and telecommunications stocks.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 29.37 points at 16,870.32.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 3.24 points at 26,938.31. The S&P 500 index was down 1.21 points at 2,990.86, while the Nasdaq composite was down 10.53 points at 8,107.14.
The Canadian dollar traded for 75.34 cents US compared with an average of 75.33 cents US on Friday.
The November crude contract was up 27 cents at US$58.36 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was down 1.1 cents at US$2.54 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was up US$17.50 at US$1,532.60 an ounce and the December copper contract was down 0.35 of a cent at US$2.60 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23, 2019.
