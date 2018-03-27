Financials and materials weigh on Toronto stocks, U.S. markets mixed
Pumpjacks pump crude oil near Halkirk, Alta., June 20, 2007. (Larry MacDougal/The Canadian Press)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, March 27, 2018 7:23AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, March 27, 2018 11:39AM EDT
TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index stepped lower as the key financial and materials sectors were in the red, while U.S. markets were mixed in late-morning trading.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 38.52 points to 15,260.04, after 90 minutes of trading.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 67.31 points to 24,269.91. The S&P 500 index was down 1.83 points to 2,656.72 and the Nasdaq composite index was down 18.24 points to 7,202.30.
The Canadian dollar was trading at 77.64 cents US, up from an average price of 77.60 cents US on Monday.
The May crude contract was down 12 cents to US$65.43 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was up one cent to US$2.68 per mmBTU.
The April gold contract was down US$13.10 to US$1,341.90 an ounce and the May copper contract was up two cents to US$2.99 a pound.
In-Depth from BNN
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Group to continue protests outside office building after janitors fired
- In-N-Out Burger seeks restraining order against prankster
- Financials and materials weigh on Toronto stocks, U.S. markets mixed
- South Korean auto workers blast revised trade deal with U.S.
- G7 labour ministers look to set plan for tech disruption in workforce