TORONTO -- Gains by stocks in the key financial and materials sectors helped lift Canada's main stock index in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets put in a mixed showing.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 36.87 points at 16,581.35.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 210.10 points at 27,643.58. The S&P 500 index was down 5.45 points at 3,345.83, while the Nasdaq composite was down 113.08 points at 10,897.90.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.88 cents US compared with 74.76 cents US on Friday.

The September crude contract was up 73 cents at US$41.95 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was down nearly six cents at US$2.18 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$21.60 at US$2,049.60 an ounce and the September copper contract was up eight cents at US$2.87 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 10, 2020.