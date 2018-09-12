Financials and industrial stocks weigh on TSX, loonie edges higher
The TSX ticker is shown in Toronto on May 10, 2013. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, September 12, 2018 11:22AM EDT
TORONTO - Financial and industrial stocks helped send Canada's main stock index down in late-morning trading while energy stocks rose with crude prices.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 81.84 points at 16,012.41.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 13.03 points at 25,094.09. The S&P 500 index was down 4.35 points at 2,883.54, while the Nasdaq composite was down 63.89 points at 7,908.58.
The Canadian dollar traded higher at 76.88 cents US compared with an average of 76.22 cents US on Tuesday.
The October crude contract was up US$1.72 at US$70.97 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was up 0.7 of a cent at US$2.84 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was up a dollar at US$1,203.20 an ounce and the December copper contract was up 1.7 cents at US$2.64 a pound.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- New federal minister tasked with getting Canadian companies to look beyond U.S.
- Financials and industrial stocks weigh on TSX, loonie edges higher
- Divestiture of HBC Europe allows retailer to focus on growth in North America: CEO
- Brexit-backing pub chain drops Jagermeister, French brandy
- Leading Brexit supporters deny plot to topple Theresa May