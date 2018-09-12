

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Financial and industrial stocks helped send Canada's main stock index down in late-morning trading while energy stocks rose with crude prices.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 81.84 points at 16,012.41.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 13.03 points at 25,094.09. The S&P 500 index was down 4.35 points at 2,883.54, while the Nasdaq composite was down 63.89 points at 7,908.58.

The Canadian dollar traded higher at 76.88 cents US compared with an average of 76.22 cents US on Tuesday.

The October crude contract was up US$1.72 at US$70.97 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was up 0.7 of a cent at US$2.84 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up a dollar at US$1,203.20 an ounce and the December copper contract was up 1.7 cents at US$2.64 a pound.