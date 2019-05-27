Financial sector weighs on stocks in Toronto, U.S. stock markets edge higher
This is a file image of various stocks.
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, May 27, 2019 11:37PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, May 28, 2019 1:32PM EDT
TORONTO - Weakness in the key financial sector weighed on Canada's main stock index in late-morning trading as U.S. stock markets edged higher.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 25.85 points at 16,320.81.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 38.20 at 25,623.89. The S&P 500 index was up 3.14 points at 2,829.20, while the Nasdaq composite was up 21.79 points at 7,658.80.
The Canadian dollar traded for 74.26 cents US compared with an average of 74.39 cents US on Monday.
The July crude contract was up 30 cents at US$58.93 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down 2.7 cents at US$2.58 per mmBTU.
The June gold contract was down US$6.10 at US$1,277.50 an ounce and the July copper contract was up 0.05 of a cent at US$2.70 a pound.
