

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Gains in the financial sector helped Canada's main stock index head higher in late-morning trading.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 35.28 points at 15,081.56.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 123.79 points at 24,189.38. The S&P 500 index was up 8.28 points at 2,618.58, while the Nasdaq composite was up 27.94 points at 7,051.77.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.47 cents US compared with an average of 75.38 cents US on Tuesday.

The February crude contract was down 40 cents at US$51.71 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was up 15.4 cents at US$3.65 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$4.90 at US$1,293.30 an ounce and the March copper contract was up 3.00 cents at US$2.66 a pound.