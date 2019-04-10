Financial sector helps lift stocks in Toronto, U.S. stock markets mixed
This is a file image of various stocks.
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, April 10, 2019 11:46PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, April 11, 2019 11:51AM EDT
TORONTO -- Gains in the financial sector helped lift Canada's main stock index higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 65.31 points at 16,461.60.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 28.87 points at 26,186.03. The S&P 500 index was up 2.83 points at 2,891.04, while the Nasdaq composite was down 4.08 points at 7,960.16.
The Canadian dollar traded for 74.78 cents US compared with an average of 75.04 cents US on Wednesday.
The May crude contract was down 83 cents at US$63.78 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was down 1.1 cents at US$2.69 per mmBTU.
The June gold contract was down US$14.70 at US$1,299.20 an ounce and the May copper contract was down 2.25 cents at US$2.90 a pound.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Brexit delay means time for Canada, Britain to craft trade deal: envoy
- Thousands of Amazon workers are listening to what you tell Alexa
- Judge threatens to stop Carnival ships from docking in U.S.
- Jeff Bezos, hunting for big wins, is comfortable with big fails
- Reports: Chinese carrier asking Boeing for compensation