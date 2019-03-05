

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Gains in the financial sector led Canada's main stock index higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were stuck in the red as they moved lower.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 53.01 points at 16,139.55.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 51.46 points at 25,755.17.

The S&P 500 index was down 6.75 points at 2,782.90, while the Nasdaq composite was down 29.79 points at 7,546.57.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.47 compared with an average of 74.93 cents US on Tuesday.

The April crude contract was down 48 cents at US$56.08 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down 2.9 cents at US$2.85 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$2.80 at US$1,287.50 an ounce and the May copper contract was down 0.30 of a cent at US$2.93 a pound.