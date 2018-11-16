

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The key financial and industrial sectors weighed on Canada's main stock index in late-morning trading, while the loonie traded higher against the U.S. dollar.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 13.91 points at 15,130.97.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 50.84 points at 25,340.11. The S&P 500 index was down 0.59 of a point at 2,729.61, while the Nasdaq composite was down 37.52 points at 7,221.51.

The Canadian dollar traded higher at 76.10 cents US compared with an average of 75.75 cents US on Thursday.

The January crude contract was up US$1.19 at US$57.87 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was up 18.6 cents at US$4.22 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$6.50 at US$1,221.50 an ounce and the December copper contract was up 2.15 cents at US$2.77 a pound.