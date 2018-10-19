Final report on 2017-18 spending shows $19-billion federal deficit last year
Finance Minister Bill Morneau addresses the Vancouver Board of Trade in Vancouver, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS Jonathan Hayward)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, October 19, 2018 10:19AM EDT
OTTAWA - The Liberal government's annual financial report card to be released today will show Ottawa ran a shortfall of $19 billion in fiscal year 2017-18, which ended March 31.
The deficit is slightly smaller than Finance Minister Bill Morneau's prediction of $19.4 billion in last winter's budget.
But in May, the Finance Department's fiscal monitor estimated the federal books would post a deficit of just $16.2 billion for last year.
Beyond 2017-18, Morneau's February budget also forecasted an $18.1-billion shortfall for this fiscal year -- a number that's expected to gradually shrink to $12.3 billion in 2022-23, including annual $3-billion cushions to offset risks.
The change in the deficit means the federal debt-to-GDP ratio rises to 31.3 per cent from 30.4 per cent, despite Morneau's repeated focused on reducing the measure, also known as the debt burden.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Financial watchdog: Regulate cryptocurrencies now, or else
- Brexit prompts surge in Brits reclaiming German citizenship
- Canadian retail sales fall in August: StatsCan
- Final report on 2017-18 spending shows $19-billion federal deficit last year
- Cannabis beer? Pot-brewed beverage could be the future of consumables