Filipino fast food chain Jollibee to open 100 Canadian stores in next five years
Workers serve customers at Jollibee's Toronto location, on Sunday, April 1, 2018.
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, June 12, 2018 11:04AM EDT
TORONTO - Filipino fast-food chain Jollibee Food Corporation plans to open 100 stores in Canada within the next five years.
The company says it is eyeing the wave of new locations because the country is a key growth market and a big part of its North American expansion plans.
Jollibee attracted long lines of customers when it entered the Canadian market in 2016, opening two Winnipeg locations and a store in Scarborough, Ont. over the last three years.
It hopes to expand further in Ontario, but is also exploring stores in Edmonton, Calgary and Vancouver.
Its aggressive expansion comes as international interest in Filipino food is rising and as Canada is attracting an increasing number of restaurants serving such food.
Jollibee's Filipino fare includes spaghetti in a sweet sauce, crispy chicken, burgers and peach mango pies.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Uber and Lyft pickup now allowed at Toronto's Pearson Airport
- Designer Louboutin wins case on red soled high-heels
- Red Deer loan officer charged with stealing $1 million from ATB Financial
- Filipino fast food chain Jollibee to open 100 Canadian stores in next five years
- ThankCanada hashtag trending after Trump-Trudeau trade dispute