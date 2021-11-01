Fight over control of Rogers Communications heads to B.C. Supreme Court

VANCOUVER -

A battle for control of Rogers Communications Inc. will make its way to B.C. Supreme Court today.

The hearing stems from a petition filed by Edward Rogers last week that asks the court to declare legitimate a board he formed after being ousted as chair last month.

The son of late Rogers founder Ted Rogers claims he has the power to fire and appoint board members because he is chair of the Rogers Control Trust, which holds voting control through its ownership of 97 per cent of the company's Class A shares.

His mother Loretta Rogers, sisters Melinda Rogers-Hixon and Martha Rogers and their associates say Edward Rogers' board is illegitimate and the only valid board is the one that existed prior to his changes.

The dispute has left the telecom company with two boards that each claim to be in power and has publicly pitted members of the Rogers family against one another.

The court case, which will decide which board controls Rogers, will be presided over by judge Shelley Colleen Fitzpatrick.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 1, 2021.