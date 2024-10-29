Business

    • Fewer young Canadians own homes but majority planning to buy within five years: poll

    A house for sale sign, Oct. 11, 2024, in Levis, Que. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot A house for sale sign, Oct. 11, 2024, in Levis, Que. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
    Share
    TORONTO -

    A new report says that while fewer young Canadians own a home compared with three years ago, a majority of millennials and Gen Z adults still plan to purchase one in the next five years.

    Scotiabank's 2024 housing poll says the number of Canadians between 18 and 34 who own a home has declined to 26 per cent today from 47 per cent in 2021.

    Around 29 per cent of people in that age group are now living with parents or family, up from around one fifth of those surveyed three years ago.

    But despite housing market challenges, the survey says 58 per cent of non-homeowners aged 18 to 43 in Canada are still determined to purchase a home within the next five years.

    It says there is a "confidence gap" among young Canadians when it comes to the homebuying process, with 63 per cent of Gen Z and 54 per cent of millennials indicating they want clearer information and support from financial institutions.

    Over half of Canadians in that cohort say the current economic environment is negatively impacting their finances to the point they must delay their home-buying plans.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News