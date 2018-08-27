

CTVNews.ca Staff





News of a potential agreement on trade between the United States and Mexico is good news for Canada, a spokesperson for Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland said Monday.

“Canada is encouraged by the continued optimism shown by our negotiating partners,” spokesperson Adam Austen told CTV News in an email. “Progress between Mexico and the United States is a necessary requirement for any renewed NAFTA agreement.”

U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday that prospects of a trade deal with Mexico were “looking good” following a weekend of negotiations. The two countries had been negotiating a range of issues not involving Canada.

Trump was scheduled to make an announcement from the White House late Monday morning, although it was not clear what the topic of his address would be.

Austen said Canada remains “in regular contact” with the U.S. and Mexico on NAFTA-related issues and will “only sign a new NAFTA that is good for Canada and good for the middle class.”

More details to come. With files from The Associated Press.