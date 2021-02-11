TORONTO -- Air Canada has been cleared by the federal government to take over Air Transat, Transport Canada announced Thursday.

“The Honourable Omar Alghabra, Minister of Transport, today announced that the Government of Canada has approved the proposed purchase of Transat A.T. Inc. by Air Canada, subject to strict terms and conditions that are in the interests of Canadians,” it was announced in the release.

Air Transat said in December 2020 that the COVID-19 pandemic had taken a heavy toll on its operations.

This is a breaking news story, more to come.