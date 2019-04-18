Federal government extends Trans Mountain deadline to June 18
Pipes are shown at the Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain facility in Edmonton, Thursday, April 6, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Jonathan Hayward)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, April 18, 2019 8:30AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, April 18, 2019 8:32AM EDT
OTTAWA -- The federal government is extending the deadline to make a decision on the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project to June 18.
More to come...
