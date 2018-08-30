Federal Court of Appeal to rule on Trans mountain pipeline expansion
A fishing boat in North Vancouver passes the Kinder Morgan Burnaby Terminal in Burnaby, B.C., on May 2, 2014. (Darryl Dyck / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, August 30, 2018 4:06AM EDT
VANCOUVER - The Federal Court of Appeal is expected to release a judgment today on whether the federal government adequately consulted First Nations on the contentious Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.
The court combined into one case nearly two dozen lawsuits calling for the National Energy Board's review of Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd.'s project to be overturned.
First Nations, including the Tsleil-Waututh and Squamish on British Columbia's south coast, argued the federal government did not adequately consult them before the energy board review or the cabinet decision to approve the project.
Lawyers for the federal government told court that Ottawa conducted extensive consultation.
Environmental groups and the cities of Vancouver and Burnaby also challenged the project in Federal Court last fall, supported by British Columbia, which was an intervener.
Alberta was also an intervener and the province's lawyer told the court that Ottawa's decision to approve the expansion was based on evidence that considered environmental, economic and Indigenous interests.
Kinder Morgan shareholders are also set to vote today on whether to approve the sale of the pipeline and expansion project to the Canadian government for $4.5 billion.
