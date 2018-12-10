'Fearless Girl' statue gets new permanent home
The Fearless Girl statue is unveiled at its new location in front of the New York Stock Exchange, on Dec. 10, 2018. (Mark Lennihan / AP)
NEW YORK -- The "Fearless Girl" statue that inspired millions with a message of female empowerment has a new permanent home in front of the New York Stock Exchange.
The statue was removed on Nov. 27 from its spot opposite Wall Street's "Charging Bull" and unveiled at its new location Monday.
The hands-on-hips bronze statue was intended as a temporary display when the Boston-based State Street Global Advisors installed it in March 2017 to encourage corporations to put more women on their boards.
Tourists flocked to a traffic island for selfies with the 4-foot (130-centimetre) bronze celebrity. City officials said the crowds were causing a traffic hazard.
The bull will join the Fearless Girl at a later date.
