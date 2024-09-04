Business

    • Farmers caught in crossfire as China targets Canadian canola for investigation

    A farmer checks his crop of canola seed on his farm near Cremona, Alta., on March 22, 2019. (Jeff McIntosh / The Canadian Press) A farmer checks his crop of canola seed on his farm near Cremona, Alta., on March 22, 2019. (Jeff McIntosh / The Canadian Press)
    Share

    Prairie farmers are bracing for a financial hit in the wake of China saying it will launch an anti-dumping investigation into Canadian canola imports.

    China's move comes in response to Canada's previously announced plan to impose tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles, steel and aluminum.

    Ian Boxall, president of the Agricultural Producers Association of Saskatchewan, says canola has historically been "the best money maker" for farmers in his province.

    Canada is the world's biggest exporter of canola, and the crop generates about one-quarter of all crop revenues on Canadian farms, according to the Canola Council of Canada.

    China has historically been the biggest buyer of Canadian canola seed, and was expected to purchase about 70 per cent of Canada's canola shipments this year, according to Statistics Canada.

    Boxall says farmers need rules-based trading to prevent their income from becoming collateral damage in trade disputes between countries.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News