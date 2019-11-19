TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index fell in late-morning trading on a broad-based decline led by the energy sector as the price of oil fell.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 49.87 points at 16,975.24.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 62.51 points at 27,973.71. The S&P 500 index was down 2.28 points at 3,119.75, while the Nasdaq composite was up 12.29 points at 8,562.23.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.59 cents US compared with an average of 75.68 cents US on Monday.

The January crude contract was down US$1.07 at US$56.07 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was down 4.5 cents at US$2.52 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was 90 cents at US$1,471.00 an ounce and the December copper contract was up 2.45 cents at US$2.64 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 19, 2019.