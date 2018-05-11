Facebook shares bounce back to pre-scandal level
In this April 10, 2018 file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg appears on a television screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as he testifies in the Senate in Washington. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, May 11, 2018 1:06PM EDT
NEW YORK -- While Facebook's practices leading up to the 2017 election are still under scrutiny, Wall Street appears to have moved on for now.
Shares are trading around US$186 Friday, surpassing previous levels before it was revealed that the company failed to prevent major privacy breaches during the run-up to the 2016 presidential election in the U.S.
Cambridge Analytica, whose clients included Donald Trump's presidential campaign, sought information on Facebook users to build psychological profiles on a large portion of the U.S. electorate.
Shares plunged 13 per cent on the revelation in March.
On Thursday, Democrats on the House intelligence committee released more than 3,500 Facebook ads that were created or promoted by a Russian internet agency.
Despite the scandals, Facebook last month reported that first-quarter revenue, mostly from ads, soared 49 per cent.
