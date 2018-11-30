Facebook: Sandberg asked staff to research Soros finances
In this Sept. 5, 2018, file photo Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg testifies before the Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, November 30, 2018 1:21PM EST
NEW YORK -- Having already acknowledged that it did opposition research on George Soros, Facebook says No. 2 executive Sheryl Sandberg had asked staff if the billionaire philanthropist had financial motivations against the company.
Friday's statement is in response to a New York Times article that describes Sandberg asking Facebook staff to look into Soros' financial interests in speaking out against the company in January. Facebook said the company was already researching Soros when Sandberg sent an email asking if Soros had shorted Facebook stock. Shorting a stock is essentially taking a bet it will decline.
Soros's Open Society Foundations did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday.
In a Thanksgiving eve post, outgoing executive Elliot Schrage took the blame for hiring the public relations firm doing opposition research on critics.
Sandberg followed Schrage's note of contrition with one of her own, acknowledging her responsibility for overseeing Facebook's communications team. She said of the firm, Definers, that "some of their work was incorporated into materials presented to me and I received a small number of emails where Definers was referenced."
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Statistics Canada says pace of Canadian economic growth slowed in third quarter
- Diplomats struggle for agreement on G20 summit statement
- Energy stocks drive Toronto market lower while U.S. stocks mixed
- The Marriott breach compared with past security breakdowns
- World shares drift lower ahead of Trump-Xi meeting at G20