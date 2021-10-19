Facebook paying fine up to US$14.25M to settle suit on discrimination

In this Aug. 11, 2019, file photo an iPhone displays a Facebook page in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File) In this Aug. 11, 2019, file photo an iPhone displays a Facebook page in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

MORE Business News

BNN Bloomberg RADIO

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

UPDATED

UPDATED | Haiti gang seeks US$1M each for kidnapped missionaries

A gang that kidnapped 17 members of a U.S.-based missionary group, including one Canadian, is demanding US$1 million ransom per person, although authorities are not clear whether that includes the five children being held, a top Haitian official told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Canada

World

Politics

  • Green Party lays off core staff members amid financial drought, internal strife

    Layoffs are once again hitting the Green Party as party brass look to shave costs at an organization facing persistent financial and political woes. The Greens are temporarily laying off half of their staff, or about 10 employees, effective Tuesday, according to three senior party officials who were granted anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about internal matters.

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social