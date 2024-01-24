Business

    • FAA says Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes can return to service after inspections

    This photo released by the National Transportation Safety Board shows a gaping hole where the paneled-over door had been at the fuselage plug area of Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Portland, Ore. (National Transportation Safety Board via AP) This photo released by the National Transportation Safety Board shows a gaping hole where the paneled-over door had been at the fuselage plug area of Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Portland, Ore. (National Transportation Safety Board via AP)
    Share
    WASHINGTON -

    The Federal Aviation Administration said on Wednesday that airlines could begin returning grounded Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes to service once they undergo a thorough inspection and maintenance process after the agency halted flights on Jan. 6 following a mid-air emergency.

    Separately, the FAA said it will not grant any production expansion of the MAX, including the 737-9 MAX. "We will not agree to any request from Boeing for an expansion in production or approve additional production lines for the 737 MAX until we are satisfied that the quality control issues uncovered during this process are resolved," FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker said in a statement.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Four mine workers among dead in N.W.T. plane crash

    Six people died and a lone survivor was taken to hospital after a charter plane crashed shortly after taking off from the airport in Fort Smith, a town of some 2,500 people along the boundary between the Northwest Territories and Alberta, officials said Wednesday.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News