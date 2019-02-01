

David Koenig, The Associated Press





DALLAS -- Exxon Mobil increased revenue during a volatile fourth quarter for world oil markets, but profit fell 28 per cent from a year earlier, when Exxon booked a huge gain from lower corporate tax rates.

The profit topped Wall Street expectations, however, and capped Exxon's most profitable year since 2014.

In midday trading, the shares rose $2.45, or 3.3 per cent, to $75.73.

Chairman and CEO Darren Woods said the results during a tumultuous quarter in which oil prices tumbled showed that Exxon can generate cash under different kinds of market conditions.

Chevron Corp. also posted strong results Friday -- quarterly profit of $3.73 billion was up 20 per cent from a year earlier and finished the company's best year since 2014.

Both Chevron and Exxon have sold some assets while focusing their drilling in hot spots like the Permian Basin shale formation under west Texas and New Mexico.

Exxon's production inched higher by less than 1 per cent, but the increase would have been much larger excluding assets that Exxon has since sold.

Notably, Exxon's production in the Permian Basin nearly doubled from a year earlier and grew 12 per cent just since the third quarter of 2018.

"The company seems to be progressing well on its long-term growth initiatives, with the Permian leading the way out of the gate," said Brian Youngberg, an energy analyst with Edward Jones.

Oil prices rallied in January as OPEC, led by Saudi Arabia, cut production in December and again in January in a bid to stop the late-2018 slump in crude. Higher prices should lift Exxon's fortunes even though the company expects first-quarter production to be about the same as fourth-quarter output.

On the other hand, margins in the company's refining business will be "significantly weaker," said Neil Hansen, vice-president of investor relations, because of lower seasonal demand for gasoline and oversupply.

A conference call with analysts was dominated by questions about Exxon's restructuring under Woods, who took over in January 2017 when President Donald Trump picked Rex Tillerson as his first secretary of state. Several analysts thanked Woods for joining the call for the first time -- something that Tillerson conspicuously avoided.

"I'm happy to be on the call and spending some time talking about our business," Woods said.

Exxon reported earnings of $6 billion. Excluding the year-ago gain of $5.9 billion for lower U.S. income-tax rates, and big write-downs of assets, the company said profit would have risen 72 per cent from the fourth quarter of 2017.

Earnings per share were $1.41. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research and 17 surveyed by FactSet was for $1.08 per share.

Oil prices rose through most of 2018 but tumbled in the fourth quarter on a combination of strong production in the U.S. and around the world, and concern that slowing global economic growth would derail demand for energy.

The roller-coaster ride for oil prices helps explain why Exxon's revenue rose 8 per cent compared with late 2017 -- to $71.9 billion -- but slipped nearly $5 billion from the third quarter. Revenue was below the $72.53 billion average forecast in the FactSet survey.

Irving, Texas-based Exxon's pace of spending on exploration slowed as oil prices tumbled. Capital spending in the fourth quarter was 13 per cent lower than a year earlier.

For all of 2018, Exxon Mobil Corp. earned $20.84 billion, slightly higher than the tax-cut-aided 2017 profit of $19.7 billion, and the oil giant's best year since 2014, when it earned $32.5 billion. Oil prices began falling in the middle of 2014, pushing Exxon's profit down over the next few years.

At Friday's midday price, Exxon shares had increased 11 per cent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index had gained about 8 per cent. Exxon's stock began the day down 16 per cent in the last 12 months.