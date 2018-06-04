External risks more acute for Canada than in the recent past: IMF
Money is removed from a bank machine in Montreal, Monday, May 30, 2016.(Ryan Remiorz / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, June 4, 2018 2:34PM EDT
OTTAWA - A new report by the IMF says the external risks facing the Canadian economy are more acute than in the recent past.
The agency says the risks relate to the impact of policy changes in the U.S. and the ongoing NAFTA talks.
It estimated that failure to reach a new NAFTA agreement could reduce long-run Canadian real gross domestic product by 0.4 per cent relative to its baseline forecast.
That amount could increase if non-tariff trade costs increase, the report noted.
The IMF also said the housing market continues to remain a key domestic risk for the economy.
But, it noted that the vulnerability has moderated somewhat, as the housing market has shown signs of cooling down.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Quebec prepared to offer financial support for aluminum producers
- Single homes in Metro Vancouver nudge mark where prices can fall: board
- Toronto market higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. markets move up
- Quebec maple syrup producers tapping into strategic reserves after cold spring
- External risks more acute for Canada than in the recent past: IMF